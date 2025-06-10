BEEI Empowers South Africa’s Youth: A National Model for Transformative Employment

The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI), a cornerstone of South Africa’s Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES), is not just an employment programme—it is a vehicle of national transformation. Launched in response to high youth unemployment, the BEEI has opened the doors of over 25,000 schools to young South Africans, offering them more than just a stipend—it offers a stake in the country’s future.

This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Sefako Makgatho Primary School in Saulsville, Tshwane, where he engaged directly with BEEI participants, educators, and learners. “You are preparing young South Africans for the future we all desire,” he told the young assistants, affirming their pivotal role in shaping the country’s next generation.

Youth Voices: Dignity, Experience, and Hope

Two beneficiaries highlighted the initiative’s profound personal and professional impact. Joshua Given Machete, working as a curriculum assistant, spoke of the dignity restored through employment: “This programme contributes to human dignity in a sense that you are now able to look after yourself.” His earnings not only support his livelihood but will help him further his education.

Valria Ndleve, an education assistant at WF Nkomo, echoed this sentiment. “I am now financially stable and gaining experience at the same time,” she said, emphasizing the dual benefit of income and valuable job exposure.

Presidential Commitment to Expansion and Permanency

President Ramaphosa acknowledged the broader socio-economic struggles of young people, affirming that BEEI is only the beginning. “We are working very hard to create more permanent positions for you,” he assured the assistants. Since its inception, BEEI has created employment for over two million young South Africans, many of whom have gone on to secure other jobs, bolstered by the experience and soft skills gained during their tenure.

“This is a phenomenal programme,” the President stated. “It is empowering young people with discipline, interpersonal skills, and job readiness.” He described BEEI as a global trailblazer, noting that other nations are now studying and replicating the initiative’s framework.

An Education System Enriched by Youth Energy

Implemented by the Department of Basic Education and administrated by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), the BEEI places youth in classrooms as education and general school assistants. Their roles include managing classroom tasks, supporting educators, and helping learners—activities that not only lighten the load on teachers but also deepen the learning experience for students.

Government sees this as a symbiotic relationship: while schools gain additional support, youth participants acquire skills, purpose, and visibility in the formal labour market. “You are the products of our investment in education,” President Ramaphosa declared, “and we will work hard to take you to the next level.”

Elevating the Programme to Greater Heights

The President’s recent engagement with BEEI beneficiaries is part of a larger initiative to assess and scale flagship youth employment programmes. Following his visit to Sefako Makgatho Primary School, Ramaphosa continued to the South African Creative Industries Incubator (SACCI) and the Foundation for Professional Development (FPD) in Pretoria East. These visits underscore a broader government strategy: to bridge the gap between short-term work and long-term career pathways.

Ramaphosa hailed the integrity of the programme’s execution, crediting the Department of Basic Education and the Department of Employment and Labour for their commitment to youth upliftment. “It has been flawlessly executed,” he said.

South Africa’s Trailblazing Vision

As South Africa celebrates Youth Month, BEEI stands as a flagship model of how government-led innovation can change lives. It is more than a job creation scheme—it is a movement to restore dignity, instill hope, and empower a generation to shape their country’s future. With global attention now turning to BEEI as a case study in youth employment, South Africa is not only healing its own labour market but setting a benchmark for the world.