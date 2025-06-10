Rajnath Singh Urges Global Action Against Pakistan's Terror Funding

In a fervent appeal to the international community, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has declared Pakistan a 'nursery of terrorism' and urged a halt to foreign funding to the nation. Speaking in Dehradun, Singh condemned Pakistan's ongoing support of terrorism and its recent controversial appointment as vice-chair of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee.

Singh highlighted the stark contrast between India's democratic achievements and what he termed Pakistan's descent into becoming the 'father of global terrorism.' He stressed the necessity for global strategic, diplomatic, and economic pressures to curb terrorism originating from Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor was hailed by Singh as the largest anti-terror effort in India's history, executed in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. Emphasizing the persistent threat of terrorism, Singh warned that violence under any guise should not be tolerated, as it threatens global peace, progress, and prosperity.

