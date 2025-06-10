Left Menu

Tragic Family Suicide: Man and Four Children Jump in Front of Train

A man and his four children died after jumping in front of a train in Faridabad. Tensions at home may have led to this tragedy. He clutched his children as the train approached. The police found a note in his pocket, hinting at marital discord and suspected infidelity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Faridabad on Tuesday when a man and his four children died after jumping in front of a train, according to the police.

The five individuals, including the man, Manoj Mahato, and his young children Pawan, Karu, Murli, and Chotu, were instantly killed. This devastation occurred following an alleged domestic dispute between Mahato and his wife, Priya.

A police investigation revealed that Mahato, suspected of believing his wife was unfaithful, might have been driven to this fatal act. A note with Priya's number was recovered from Mahato's pocket. Authorities are continuing their investigation into this tragic domestic crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

