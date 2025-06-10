Left Menu

Canada's Costly Fighter Jet Gamble: F-35 Project Faces Financial and Operational Challenges

Canada's acquisition of 88 F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin is facing a 45% cost overrun and significant pilot shortages, according to the Auditor General. Initially pegged at C$19 billion, the project now risks soaring to C$33.2 billion due to currency fluctuations and late infrastructure developments to support the jets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada's purchase of 88 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighters is predicted to exceed initial budget estimates by at least 45%, as stated by the nation's chief auditor on Tuesday. Initially announced in January 2023, the agreement aimed at renewing Canada's antiquated fleet of CF-18 jets for C$19 billion ($13.89 billion).

The Auditor General, Karen Hogan, highlighted that the project's final cost could surge to between C$27.7 billion and C$33.2 billion. This increase is attributed to foreign-exchange rate shifts and escalating facility expenses, further exacerbating the 15-year struggle to replace CF-18 jets, some of which have been operational for over four decades.

Hogan also criticized the Defence Ministry's approach, citing its lack of forward-thinking measures to mitigate potential risks and the absence of comprehensive contingency plans. Although the scarcity of pilots identified in 2018 remains a major threat, Prime Minister Mark Carney initiated a contract review in March, expressing concerns that Canada leaned excessively on the U.S. for its security needs. Meanwhile, Defence Minister David McGuinty has vowed to manage project risks dynamically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

