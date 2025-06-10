Canada's Costly Fighter Jet Gamble: F-35 Project Faces Financial and Operational Challenges

Canada's purchase of 88 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighters is predicted to exceed initial budget estimates by at least 45%, as stated by the nation's chief auditor on Tuesday. Initially announced in January 2023, the agreement aimed at renewing Canada's antiquated fleet of CF-18 jets for C$19 billion ($13.89 billion).

The Auditor General, Karen Hogan, highlighted that the project's final cost could surge to between C$27.7 billion and C$33.2 billion. This increase is attributed to foreign-exchange rate shifts and escalating facility expenses, further exacerbating the 15-year struggle to replace CF-18 jets, some of which have been operational for over four decades.

Hogan also criticized the Defence Ministry's approach, citing its lack of forward-thinking measures to mitigate potential risks and the absence of comprehensive contingency plans. Although the scarcity of pilots identified in 2018 remains a major threat, Prime Minister Mark Carney initiated a contract review in March, expressing concerns that Canada leaned excessively on the U.S. for its security needs. Meanwhile, Defence Minister David McGuinty has vowed to manage project risks dynamically.

