Justice Sought: Arrests Made in Andhra Pradesh Assault Case

In a shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh, six men and a minor were arrested for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Dalit girl in Sri Sathya Sai district, police authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Following the victim's complaint, police swiftly identified and detained the accused, as reported by the district's Superintendent of Police, V Ratna, during a press briefing. The suspects, namely B Rajesh, T Hemant, C Basi Karthik, Basi Sonappa, A Muktanand, and B Rajendra, were taken into custody while the minor remains under legal supervision.

Under the direction of Deputy Superintendent of Police Hemant Kumar, search operations led by Ramagiri Circle Inspector ensured adherence to procedural norms during the arrests and evidence collection. Officials continue to pursue other suspects who remain at large, charging the accused under various legal statutes, including the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)