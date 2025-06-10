Justice Sought: Arrests Made in Andhra Pradesh Assault Case
Andhra Pradesh police arrested six men and a minor, accused of raping a 15-year-old Dalit girl. The arrests followed a complaint by the victim in Sri Sathya Sai district. Efforts to apprehend additional suspects are ongoing, with charges filed under relevant legal provisions, including POCSO.
In a shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh, six men and a minor were arrested for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Dalit girl in Sri Sathya Sai district, police authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Following the victim's complaint, police swiftly identified and detained the accused, as reported by the district's Superintendent of Police, V Ratna, during a press briefing. The suspects, namely B Rajesh, T Hemant, C Basi Karthik, Basi Sonappa, A Muktanand, and B Rajendra, were taken into custody while the minor remains under legal supervision.
Under the direction of Deputy Superintendent of Police Hemant Kumar, search operations led by Ramagiri Circle Inspector ensured adherence to procedural norms during the arrests and evidence collection. Officials continue to pursue other suspects who remain at large, charging the accused under various legal statutes, including the POCSO Act.
