Sarbananda Sonowal Showcases 11 Years of Modi Govt Achievements, Slams Congress

In a spirited press conference held in Shillong, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, delivered a forceful rebuttal to the Congress party's criticism of the Modi government's 11-year track record. Accusing Congress of forfeiting the moral and political right to comment on governance, Sonowal detailed the sweeping changes brought about under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, particularly in India’s long-neglected Northeast region.

Condemning Congress and Rewriting the Northeast Narrative

Shri Sonowal castigated the Congress party for decades of “misgovernance” that, according to him, left the Northeast mired in violence, deprivation, and stagnation. “The dark days of Congress were marred by insurgency, terrorism, and neglect. It was only under Prime Minister Modi that peace, development, and aspirations were acknowledged and acted upon,” he said.

He hailed the Northeast’s transformation as one of the Modi government’s most compelling success stories. Insurgency-related incidents have declined by 64% since 2014, and the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been withdrawn from 75% of the region, demonstrating restored law and order.

Unprecedented Investments and Infrastructure Push

Shri Sonowal outlined a slew of initiatives undertaken by the Modi government to mainstream the Northeast:

Over ₹44,859 crore sanctioned for 3,600 projects

10 greenfield airports developed, drastically improving connectivity

Operational airports increased from 9 in 2014 to 19 by 2024

High-speed corridor worth ₹22,864 crore from Mawlyngkhung to Panchgram under construction

540 km of National Highways added in Meghalaya alone

Urban mobility projects in New Shillong and Tura under PM-DevINE

The Minister stressed that the region is no longer a geopolitical backwater but a “Gateway to the East”, anchoring India’s Act East Policy and regional trade strategies.

Organic Farming, Edible Oil & Bamboo Missions

The government has promoted organic agriculture through the Mission Organic Value Chain Development, benefitting over 2.19 lakh farmers and creating 434 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) over 1.73 lakh hectares. The Van Dhan Vikas Yojana has supported 3.3 lakh gatherers and 19,000 self-help groups (SHGs), promoting edible oil production and local value chains.

Bamboo, reclassified from a forest product to an agricultural commodity, has received a significant boost through targeted missions. These agricultural shifts are integral to building sustainable livelihoods and reducing dependence on imports.

Boost to Sustainable Tourism and Cultural Preservation

Tourism emerged as a major thrust area in Shri Sonowal’s address. He described Meghalaya as a gem in India’s tourism crown and underscored the Modi government’s investments in sustainable tourism, highlighting:

₹244 crore sanctioned under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme

Iconic spots like Umium Lake, Sohpetbneng, Krang Suri Falls, Siju Caves, and Nokrek Reserve being developed into global destinations

Promotion of spiritual and heritage circuits including Nartiang and Mawphlang

Innovative experiences like the Meghalayan Age Cave Trail

Cultural preservation efforts also include plans for a tribal museum in Manipur and conservation of Sivasagar as a heritage hub.

Welfare and Empowerment: Garib Kalyan to Nari Shakti

Shri Sonowal elaborated on the government’s inclusive welfare architecture, citing:

81 crore people receiving free food rations under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

₹3.7 lakh crore disbursed to farmers via PM-KISAN

15 crore rural households provided with tap water through Har Ghar Jal

33% reservation for women in legislatures under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

Admission of women into the National Defence Academy (NDA)

3.9 crore pregnant women receiving Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT)

For Meghalaya alone, key social schemes included:

Post-metric scholarships for over 76,000 SC/ST/OBC students

₹2,331 crore in MUDRA loans disbursed to promote self-employment

Threefold increase in National Health Mission (NHM) funding

The Modi government’s emphasis on “Seva, Sushasan, and Garib Kalyan” was reiterated as the core philosophy guiding all policy interventions.

Investor Confidence and Health Infrastructure

Sonowal pointed to landmark initiatives such as the establishment of South Asia’s largest cancer care network in Assam and the success of the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025, which attracted ₹4.3 lakh crore in investment commitments. These are projected to unleash employment and catalyse industrial development across the region.

Closing Remarks and Political Message

Concluding his address, Shri Sonowal affirmed that the Modi government's achievements have rendered opposition criticisms hollow. “Congress has no moral standing to speak about development. This is a new India that values delivery, not dynasty,” he said.

The press conference was also attended by key Meghalaya BJP leaders, including AL Hek, Rikman G Momin, Wankitbok Pohshna, and Shanbor Shullai, underscoring the region-wide endorsement of the Modi government’s efforts.

As the nation enters its Amrit Kaal — the 25-year lead-up to India@100 — the Northeast stands poised as a critical contributor to the national growth story, thanks to a decade of focused attention, empowerment, and visionary governance.