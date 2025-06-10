Web of Crime: Inside Delhi's Underworld
Delhi Police arrested Aman, the brother-in-law of gangster Hashim Baba, for arms delivery to gang members. Zoya Khan, Baba's wife, also faces charges under the Arms Act. Seizing firearms and cash, police unravel the criminal operations managed by Zoya from within judicial custody.
Delhi Police have detained the brother-in-law of imprisoned gangster Hashim Baba. Aman, aged 25, was apprehended on firearm delivery charges, highlighting a deep-seated criminal network in the city's Welcome area.
During the operation, conducted near a Mother Dairy outlet, law enforcement officials recovered three sophisticated pistols and four live cartridges. These weapons were intended for other gang members, with Aman now facing prosecution under the Arms Act.
As the investigation unfolded, a raid based on Aman's information revealed further evidence at Subhash Park Extension. A bag allegedly passed to Zoya Khan, Baba's wife by Aman's sister, contained two pistols and robust cash amounting to Rs 1.49 lakh. Already in custody for extensive drug crimes, Zoya is believed to have managed gang activities, including arms supply and extortion, since her husband's 2020 jail term.
