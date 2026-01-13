String of Night Shooters Targets Delhi Amid Rising Gang Tensions

During the night spanning Monday to Tuesday, Delhi's tranquility was shattered by a series of shooting incidents potentially linked to organized crime. Police are scrutinizing a potential pattern among the distinctly targeted areas: a gym in Paschim Vihar, a residence in Vinod Nagar, and a house in Green Park Extension.

The attacks follow a similar incident on January 2, where a property dealer in Rohini was targeted. The case had connections to extortion threats made by foreign-based gangster Himanshu Bhau. Sources indicate this is part of a campaign to pressure businessmen, a sentiment amplified by social media claims of responsibility.

In the first of these incidents, assailants on motorcycles targeted a gym, later claiming the attack on social media. Similar patterns occurred at the other locations, including unsanctioned recordings and extortion-linked threats. Police continue to verify the authenticity of these claims amidst heightened security and ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)