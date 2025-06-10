Left Menu

Crackdown on Cross-Border Narco-Hawala Cartel in Punjab

Punjab Police dismantled a narco-hawala cartel led by Arshdeep Singh. Six operatives were arrested, and significant heroin and cash were seized. The cartel orchestrated drug trade and hawala operations with linkages to Dubai and Pakistan. Investigations continue to uncover further connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:18 IST
The Punjab Police successfully dismantled a sophisticated narco-hawala cartel operated by Arshdeep Singh, who is currently serving time at Goindwal Jail. The operation led to the arrest of six key members of the cartel, revealing a complex network of drug trafficking and illegal money transfers.

The law enforcement officials recovered substantial contraband, including 4.526 kg of heroin and Rs 8.7 lakh in cash. According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the arrested individuals were deeply involved in orchestrating the cartel's operations, retrieving cross-border drug consignments, and managing hawala channels to reroute money through Dubai to Pakistan.

Crucial evidence, including a mobile phone used by Arshdeep while incarcerated, provided insights into the international reach and collaboration with cross-border smugglers. Further investigations are in progress to establish wider connections and dismantle associated networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

