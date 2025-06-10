Corruption Crackdown: Chhattisgarh Officials Nabbed
The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Chhattisgarh arrested two officials for bribery. Deepak Sharma and Uttam Kurre were caught accepting Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively, for official favors. They have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.
Raipur | Updated: 10-06-2025
In a concerted effort to combat corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended two government officials in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday for allegedly accepting bribes in two distinct incidents.
The officers, Deepak Sharma, a senior clerk at Pt Ravi Shankar Shukla University in Raipur, and Uttam Kurre, a village revenue officer from Mungeli district, were caught red-handed in the act.
Sharma allegedly requested a Rs 30,000 bribe for the release of pending pension and gratuity, while Kurre demanded Rs 25,000 to amend land records. Both face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.
