Daring Stunt on Mumbai Streets Lands Duo in Police Custody
Mumbai Police arrested two individuals for performing a dangerous car stunt captured in a viral video at Carter Road, Bandra. The video depicted a man on the car's bonnet. Charges were filed under the BNS and Motor Vehicle Act. Both suspects were apprehended and the vehicle was seized.
Mumbai Police have apprehended two individuals in connection with a perilous stunt performed on a moving vehicle. The incident, which took place at Carter Road in Bandra, gained widespread attention after a video depicting the act went viral, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
The video footage that circulated online captured a man lying on the bonnet of a car, speeding along the promenade near the sea in Bandra (west). In response, Khar Police filed charges against the two unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Bombay Police Act and Motor Vehicle Act.
Following a detailed technical investigation, both the driver and the individual featured in the viral video have been arrested, police stated. Furthermore, the vehicle involved in the stunt has been taken into custody as evidence.
