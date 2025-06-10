Tragedy Strikes: Austria's Darkest School Shooting Unfolds in Graz

Austria witnessed its darkest day in school history as a former pupil unleashed terror, killing ten people and himself at a secondary school in Graz. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner confirmed that six females and three males were among those slain. The tragedy is recorded as the worst school shooting in Austria's modern era.

Austrian media indicated that the majority of the victims were pupils. The 21-year-old shooter, found dead in a bathroom, acted independently and carried two guns, targeting students in classrooms, including one he once attended. His motive remains under scrutiny, although reports suggest past bullying.

The aftermath sees Austria in mourning, with Chancellor Christian Stocker announcing three days of national reflection and a minute's silence. The nation joins in the grief, all while police continue their investigation into the motive behind this devastating act.

