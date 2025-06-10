Rising Tensions: Sudan Accuses Haftar's Forces Amid Rising Conflict

The Sudanese military has accused forces led by eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar of assaulting Sudanese border posts, marking the first direct confrontation accusation against its northwestern neighbor during the two-year conflict.

The internal war, involving Sudan's army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has attracted international players, including alleged backing for the RSF by Haftar through arms supplies. Haftar's ally, the UAE, and ECC allies have been accused of supporting the RSF with drone strikes, but these claims are denied by the UAE.

With Egypt standing by the Sudanese army, tensions rise in the strategically significant Libya-Egypt-Sudan border triangle, just north of North Darfur's al-Fashir. The Sudanese military has vowed to defend its sovereignty against what it perceives as UAE-supported conspiracies.