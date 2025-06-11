Colombia's Political Turmoil: Explosions and an Attempt on Senator's Life

Colombian leaders are grappling with heightened tensions after bomb attacks rattled the nation's southwest, coinciding with an assassination attempt on Senator Miguel Uribe. The attacks, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, have reignited memories of the violent eras orchestrated by guerrillas and drug cartels.

Senator Uribe, an outspoken critic of current security policies and a hopeful presidential candidate, remains hospitalized in critical condition following a head wound sustained during a rally. His suspect, a minor allegedly hired by a narcotics trafficker, faces serious charges amidst ongoing investigations.

In the wake of these events, President Gustavo Petro has called for heightened security for political figures. Speculation mounts around an international crime syndicate's involvement, as authorities connect the explosive attacks to breakaway factions from former rebel groups.