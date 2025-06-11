Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Stance on Iran's Nuclear Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his opposition to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding military action. He believes that a nuclear deal with Iran is still achievable. This position was conveyed during a call between the two leaders, as reported by Axios.

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump has communicated his opposition to military action to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump believes there is still a viable path toward a nuclear agreement with Iran. This information was disclosed by sources from both nations, as reported by Axios.

During a phone call with Netanyahu, Trump emphasized his diplomatic approach to resolving the Iranian nuclear issue. He expressed hope that negotiations could lead to a peaceful solution, avoiding the need for military conflict.

This stance highlights the U.S. administration's focus on diplomacy over military intervention in dealing with international nuclear threats, reflecting a significant moment in U.S.-Israel relations concerning Iran.

