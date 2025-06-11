Historic Trial: Bolsonaro Denies Coup Plot In Brazil's Supreme Court

In a landmark legal battle, Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro appeared calm and collected as he testified before the Supreme Court on charges of attempting to subvert the democratic process following his 2022 electoral defeat. The high-profile trial, streamed live, captures national attention following a tumultuous January riot that shocked the country.

Bolsonaro and seven associates have steadfastly denied allegations of orchestrating a coup to remain in power, describing such accusations as baseless political persecution. The far-right leader insisted discussions with military heads remained within constitutional confines and dismissed any real prospects of seizing control.

As the trial unfolds, prosecutor-general Paulo Gonet cites a broader conspiracy to contest election results, implicating multiple defendants and hinting at plans to target President Lula and justice officials. Known for challenging Brazil's judicial systems during his time in office, Bolsonaro's trial represents a historic test of accountability and democratic integrity.

