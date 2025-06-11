Left Menu

Trump Deploys Troops Amidst Immigration Policy Protests

President Trump defended deploying troops to Los Angeles amidst immigration policy protests, linking it to national sovereignty protection during a speech at Fort Bragg. California's government deem the move unnecessary. The visit coincides with the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary celebrations, highlighting Trump's focus on military achievements.

Updated: 11-06-2025 02:57 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a speech at Fort Bragg, President Donald Trump staunchly defended his choice to deploy U.S. troops to Los Angeles amidst ongoing protests against his controversial immigration policy. He linked this action to the defense of national sovereignty and accused demonstrators of initiating lawlessness.

Trump's decision to send 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles has been criticized by California's Democratic government as an overreach and unnecessary provocation. The protestors have been rallying against the government's strict immigration policies, which include plans to increase deportations.

The timing of Trump's speech at Fort Bragg coincides with the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary celebrations. The event underlined Trump's commitment to the military as part of his strategy to position himself as a law-and-order president, a stance he emphasized ahead of upcoming army parades in Washington.

