Trump Deploys Troops Amidst Immigration Policy Protests

In a speech at Fort Bragg, President Donald Trump staunchly defended his choice to deploy U.S. troops to Los Angeles amidst ongoing protests against his controversial immigration policy. He linked this action to the defense of national sovereignty and accused demonstrators of initiating lawlessness.

Trump's decision to send 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles has been criticized by California's Democratic government as an overreach and unnecessary provocation. The protestors have been rallying against the government's strict immigration policies, which include plans to increase deportations.

The timing of Trump's speech at Fort Bragg coincides with the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary celebrations. The event underlined Trump's commitment to the military as part of his strategy to position himself as a law-and-order president, a stance he emphasized ahead of upcoming army parades in Washington.