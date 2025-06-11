Left Menu

International Sanctions on Far-Right Israeli Ministers Stir Global Tensions

Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway have imposed sanctions on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, citing incitement of violence against Palestinians. In response, the U.S. condemned the move, citing adverse effects on peace efforts. Israeli officials criticized the sanctions as outrageous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 03:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant geopolitical development, Britain and four other countries have imposed sanctions on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich over allegations of inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway joined Britain in freezing assets and imposing travel bans on the ministers.

This move has drawn sharp criticism from the United States, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressing concern that the sanctions undermine U.S.-led peace efforts in Gaza. Rubio stressed the importance of focusing on Hamas as the primary threat and called for the sanctions to be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, Israel has denounced the actions as outrageous, with its foreign minister planning to convene a special meeting to determine the government's response. Amid mounting tensions, international calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid surge in Gaza continue to gather momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

