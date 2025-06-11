Left Menu

Jury Zeroes in on Crucial Testimony in Weinstein Retrial

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial focus on accuser Jessica Mann's testimony, delving into emails and evidence. Tensions eased as deliberations progressed, with jurors aiming for fair discussion. Weinstein, appealing past convictions, maintains innocence, claiming consensual encounters in the retrial, amid #MeToo allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-06-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 03:37 IST
Jurors in the retrial of Harvey Weinstein for sex crimes have focused their attention on accuser Jessica Mann, entering the fourth day of deliberations. There were early signs of tension among jurors, but discussions have since proceeded amicably.

The jury requested electronic copies of emails and other evidence relevant to Mann, who has accused Weinstein of raping her in 2013, despite their continued relationship. Her testimony, alongside evidence, plays a pivotal role as jurors plan to rehear portions of it and review related documents.

Despite previous dissension, jurors have reported progress in their discussions. Weinstein, facing allegations from three women, upholds his innocence and claims the encounters were consensual. The retrial follows the overturning of his 2020 New York conviction, with ongoing appeals in Los Angeles.

