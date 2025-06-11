Left Menu

Chinese Aircraft Carriers Flex Muscles in Pacific: Political Implications

For the first time, two Chinese aircraft carriers are conducting simultaneous operations in the Pacific, sending a political message about China's expansionist aims. Taiwan and Japan express concerns, with Taiwan Defense Minister Wellington Koo stating these maneuvers highlight China's desire to extend its naval capabilities beyond its borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 11-06-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 07:55 IST
Chinese Aircraft Carriers Flex Muscles in Pacific: Political Implications
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The unprecedented simultaneous operations of two Chinese aircraft carriers in the Pacific are generating political ripples across the region. According to Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo, these activities underscore China's expansionist ambitions. On the preceding day, Japan highlighted that this maneuver demonstrates Beijing's aim to project its power well beyond its shores.

Koo affirmed that Taiwan's military is closely monitoring the carriers' activities, stating the move from the first to the second island chain represents a calculated political signal. This area spans from Japan to Taiwan, then extends further into the Pacific, reaching the U.S. territory of Guam.

China, which routinely conducts such naval exercises, claims these operations are standard training not directed at any specific nation. However, the frequent large-scale movements have raised regional tensions, with Japan confirming that the carriers Liaoning and Shandong were active near its southern islands, including within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025