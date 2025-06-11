Violence Erupts in Manipur Over Arambai Tenggol Arrests

In Manipur, a member of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol has been arrested for allegedly firing at security personnel amidst protests related to recent arrests of a leader from the organisation. The arrest has sparked further tensions in a region already fraught with ethnic violence.

The arrest followed the detention of 19 individuals accused of perpetuating street violence and blocking roads, leading to significant public disturbances across the region. Demonstrators have been defying prohibitory orders, resulting in clashes with security forces in various districts of Imphal valley.

Authorities have called on the youth to avoid unlawful activities that could jeopardise their future. Since May 2023, the region has witnessed severe ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups, leading to over 260 deaths and displacing thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)