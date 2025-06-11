Police Officer Faces Corruption Charges in Navi Mumbai

A Police officer in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai faces serious allegations of corruption after an inquiry found he had amassed assets disproportionate to his income, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

An investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) revealed that between December 2013 and October 2024, the officer acquired assets valued at Rs 3,48,40,279—significantly higher than his legitimate earnings. This staggering amount is reportedly 297% more than his legitimate sources of income during that time, adds an official from Ulwe police station.

The officer, who previously served as a senior inspector at Navi Mumbai's NRI Sagri police station, now faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. While the FIR highlights his past role, details about his current appointment remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)