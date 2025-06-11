Handcuffed at Newark: India Raises Concerns Over Treatment of Indian Man
An Indian man, illegally in the U.S. from Haryana, was handcuffed at Newark Airport, sparking diplomatic discussions. Viral videos show him restrained by U.S. authorities. The Indian Consulate is in contact with American officials to clarify the situation, with deportation pending once he is fit to travel.
An incident involving the handcuffing of an Indian man at Newark Airport has prompted diplomatic talks between India and the United States, according to official sources on Tuesday.
The man, originating from Haryana, entered the U.S. illegally and is slated for deportation, as determined by a court order. During transit, his behavior was deemed unfit for travel, leading to restraint and a subsequent medical facility admission. His return to India is pending until he is medically cleared for travel.
Videos of the incident, capturing U.S. authorities pinning him down at the airport, have gone viral, intensifying the situation. India's Ministry of External Affairs has engaged with the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, while the Indian embassy and consulate maintain ongoing communications with American officials to understand the full details surrounding the case.
