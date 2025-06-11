Tragedy Unfolds: Sickle Attack in Thane

A shocking incident emerged in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a 36-year-old man allegedly killed his 50-year-old friend using a sickle before fleeing the scene. The event unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday at Murde village in Bhayander, as confirmed by police officials.

The exact motive behind this brutal act remains uncertain, as authorities work tirelessly to unravel the circumstances leading to the murder. Senior Inspector Rajendra Kamble of the Bhayander police station stated that the victim had recently moved in with the accused.

Disturbed neighbors, alerted by loud noises, discovered the victim's lifeless body in a pool of blood. Despite efforts to intervene, the accused managed to escape, brandishing the weapon. Police have registered a case under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sent the body for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)