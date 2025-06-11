Delhi Preps for 2025: No More Flood Woes, Assures CM Gupta
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured residents that the city will not face a flood-like situation in 2025. She emphasized the government's preparedness and effective flood control measures implemented after the 2023 floods. Key officials and departments have been mobilized for extensive desilting work to prevent future waterlogging.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confidently assured the public on Wednesday that the city is ready to avert flood-like conditions in 2025. Addressing a flood control meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta expressed the government's commitment to avoiding a repeat of the severe flooding from 2023, which saw massive evacuations.
Gupta highlighted the lessons learned from the past and stated that all relevant departments and officials, including figures like Ashish Sood and Parvesh Verma, are equipped and prepared. The meeting included participation from ministers and BJP MPs, along with officials from the Public Works Department and other key agencies.
Gupta shared that significant desilting endeavors have been undertaken, extracting approximately 20 lakh metric tonne of silt from the major drains, as part of comprehensive flood prevention strategies aimed at ensuring smooth drainage and water management across the capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Budget 2025 Delivers Record Boost to Primary Care Access and Health Workforce
Celebrating Scientific Excellence: Meet 2025 L’Oréal-UNESCO Women in Science Laureates
Puducherry Hosts Yoga Mahotsav 2025, Promoting 'One Earth, One Health'
ValueLabs Wins Big at 2025 Globee® AI Awards, Redefines Industry Standards
A Decade of Mission-Driven Leadership: Adesina Bids Farewell to AfDB Presidency Ahead of 2025 Transition