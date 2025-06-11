Delhi Preps for 2025: No More Flood Woes, Assures CM Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confidently assured the public on Wednesday that the city is ready to avert flood-like conditions in 2025. Addressing a flood control meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta expressed the government's commitment to avoiding a repeat of the severe flooding from 2023, which saw massive evacuations.

Gupta highlighted the lessons learned from the past and stated that all relevant departments and officials, including figures like Ashish Sood and Parvesh Verma, are equipped and prepared. The meeting included participation from ministers and BJP MPs, along with officials from the Public Works Department and other key agencies.

Gupta shared that significant desilting endeavors have been undertaken, extracting approximately 20 lakh metric tonne of silt from the major drains, as part of comprehensive flood prevention strategies aimed at ensuring smooth drainage and water management across the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)