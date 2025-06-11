Left Menu

Delhi Preps for 2025: No More Flood Woes, Assures CM Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured residents that the city will not face a flood-like situation in 2025. She emphasized the government's preparedness and effective flood control measures implemented after the 2023 floods. Key officials and departments have been mobilized for extensive desilting work to prevent future waterlogging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:29 IST
Delhi Preps for 2025: No More Flood Woes, Assures CM Gupta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confidently assured the public on Wednesday that the city is ready to avert flood-like conditions in 2025. Addressing a flood control meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta expressed the government's commitment to avoiding a repeat of the severe flooding from 2023, which saw massive evacuations.

Gupta highlighted the lessons learned from the past and stated that all relevant departments and officials, including figures like Ashish Sood and Parvesh Verma, are equipped and prepared. The meeting included participation from ministers and BJP MPs, along with officials from the Public Works Department and other key agencies.

Gupta shared that significant desilting endeavors have been undertaken, extracting approximately 20 lakh metric tonne of silt from the major drains, as part of comprehensive flood prevention strategies aimed at ensuring smooth drainage and water management across the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025