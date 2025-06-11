Tragedy Strikes: High-Tension Cable Incident in Aura Village
A 33-year-old woman in Aura village died after a high-tension cable fell into a courtyard, electrocuting her and a goat. Another woman was injured. Police confirmed the incident was accidental, and the injured is receiving treatment.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred in Aura village as a high-tension cable snapped and fell into a courtyard, leading to the death of a 33-year-old woman and a goat. The incident was reported by local police on Wednesday.
Sanjee, the victim, rushed to rescue her tethered goat upon hearing its cries but tragically came into contact with the live wire, resulting in their instantaneous deaths. The event unfolded late on a Tuesday night, as detailed by Inspector Virendra Singh of Haliya Police Station.
Another resident, Kamla Devi, sustained burns and has been hospitalized at Haliya Primary Health Centre for treatment. The police continue to investigate to ensure proper safety measures are enforced to prevent such incidents in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aura
- village
- high-tension cable
- electrocution
- accident
- police
- Haliya
- Sanju
- Kamla Devi
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
Daring Police Encounter Snares Notorious Snatchers
Tragic Accident Claims Six Lives on Maharashtra Highway
Two killed, one injured as portion of coal mine collapses in Chhattisgarh's Korba district: Police.
Bribery Scandal Rocks Kotwali Police Station: Officers Suspended