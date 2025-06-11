Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: High-Tension Cable Incident in Aura Village

A 33-year-old woman in Aura village died after a high-tension cable fell into a courtyard, electrocuting her and a goat. Another woman was injured. Police confirmed the incident was accidental, and the injured is receiving treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:23 IST
A tragic accident occurred in Aura village as a high-tension cable snapped and fell into a courtyard, leading to the death of a 33-year-old woman and a goat. The incident was reported by local police on Wednesday.

Sanjee, the victim, rushed to rescue her tethered goat upon hearing its cries but tragically came into contact with the live wire, resulting in their instantaneous deaths. The event unfolded late on a Tuesday night, as detailed by Inspector Virendra Singh of Haliya Police Station.

Another resident, Kamla Devi, sustained burns and has been hospitalized at Haliya Primary Health Centre for treatment. The police continue to investigate to ensure proper safety measures are enforced to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

