Farmers' Land Crisis Sparks Outcry in India

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait criticized the growing trend of capitalist development taking small farmers' land, leading to a farmer's tragic death. He accused government officials of colluding with industrialists and threatened protests if the practice continues. An inquiry into the incident has been ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:36 IST
Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson for Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), has sounded the alarm over capitalism's encroachment on small farmers' lands in India. Tikait claims that industrialists, with government officials' support, are taking over these lands.

Warning of future agitations, Tikait visited the family of farmer Manohar Kushwaha, who died after falling from an electric tower. Family members allege that Kushwaha's protest against land measurement, which continued despite a court order, led to the tragic act.

An investigation committee has been set up under the directive of Divisional Commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod. BKU's appeals for justice include financial support for Kushwaha's grieving family. The committee's findings are expected within a month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

