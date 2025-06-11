Left Menu

Trump's Waning Confidence in Iran Nuclear Deal

In a podcast interview, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed decreasing confidence in reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran. Despite efforts for a diplomatic resolution, he noted Iran's reluctance and delaying tactics, maintaining that the U.S. won't allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons, while preferring a non-violent solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:02 IST
Trump's Waning Confidence in Iran Nuclear Deal
Donald Trump

In a candid admission, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dwindling confidence in securing a nuclear agreement with Iran, emphasizing the complexity and difficulty of negotiations. Speaking on the 'Pod Force One' podcast, Trump highlighted the challenges posed by Iran's reluctance and apparent tactics of delay.

During discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump reiterated his stance against Iran developing nuclear weapons but indicated a preference for diplomacy over military action. He acknowledged, however, his growing skepticism about Iran's willingness to negotiate.

Trump, who previously exited the 2015 nuclear deal, remains firm on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear arms, stressing the importance of resolution without warfare. Iran, asserting its nuclear program is peaceful, continues to deny ambitions of building a nuclear weapon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025