Trump's Waning Confidence in Iran Nuclear Deal

In a candid admission, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dwindling confidence in securing a nuclear agreement with Iran, emphasizing the complexity and difficulty of negotiations. Speaking on the 'Pod Force One' podcast, Trump highlighted the challenges posed by Iran's reluctance and apparent tactics of delay.

During discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump reiterated his stance against Iran developing nuclear weapons but indicated a preference for diplomacy over military action. He acknowledged, however, his growing skepticism about Iran's willingness to negotiate.

Trump, who previously exited the 2015 nuclear deal, remains firm on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear arms, stressing the importance of resolution without warfare. Iran, asserting its nuclear program is peaceful, continues to deny ambitions of building a nuclear weapon.

