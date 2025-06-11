Left Menu

Hope for Healing: Gaza's Innocents Seek Medical Care in Italy

A group of around 80 Palestinians, including 11-year-old Adam Al-Najjar who lost nine siblings in an Israeli strike, heads to Italy for medical treatment. Adam will receive care in Milan for multiple fractures. The group consists of 17 injured individuals, with family members accompanying them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Approximately 80 Palestinians, including young Adam Al-Najjar who tragically lost nine siblings in a Gaza strike by Israel, are set to arrive in Italy for hospital treatment. This humanitarian move is part of an effort to provide medical care to those severely affected by the ongoing conflict.

Adam, just 11 years old, is among those needing urgent medical attention. According to Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, he will be treated for multiple fractures at Niguarda Hospital in Milan. Accompanying him are his mother and other injured Palestinians who will receive care in Milan, Bergamo, and Rome.

The group includes 17 injured individuals, along with their accompanying family members. The ongoing conflict in Gaza has led to devastating casualties, with the United Nations Children's Fund reporting over 15,000 children killed and more than 34,000 injured in the past two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

