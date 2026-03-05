Left Menu

AC Milan's Crucial Derby Clash: Old Rivals, New Stakes

AC Milan must prevail in the derby against Inter Milan to sustain their title race in Serie A. Milan, undefeated in the last six derbies, face a crucial must-win match as Inter leads by ten points. With 11 games left, Milan aims to close the gap, despite injuries.

AC Milan's Crucial Derby Clash: Old Rivals, New Stakes
AC Milan faces a critical test this weekend in the Serie A title race, taking on longtime rivals Inter Milan at the San Siro. Despite a strong recent derby record, Milan stands in second place, trailing Inter by 10 points, making Sunday's match crucial for their championship hopes.

Earlier in the season, Inter, Milan, and Napoli were neck and neck. A series of draws has hindered Milan, who now find themselves in a challenging position. Inter's impressive run continues as they stand firm at the top, losing minimal ground. Milan's defender Strahinja Pavlovic emphasizes the unpredictable nature of derby matches.

Injury concerns loom over both teams, with Inter missing striker Lautaro Martinez and Milan without defender Matteo Gabbia. As the season approaches its climax, Inter aims to maintain their lead, while Milan seeks to rejuvenate their title challenge in this high-stakes derby.

