Juvenile Attack in Thane Sparks Concern

In Thane district, a group of juveniles and an adult male attacked individuals and vandalized vehicles, leading to injuries and raising apprehension. This violent act, linked to previous hostilities among the parties involved, has resulted in arrests and an ongoing police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:03 IST
In a shocking incident early Wednesday, authorities in Thane district detained three juveniles and arrested a man following a brutal attack on a group of individuals, injuring two and resulting in the destruction of vehicles. The police action highlights rising concerns over juvenile delinquency and gang-related violence.

The violent episode unfolded in Ulhasnagar's Ashelepada locality, as a lingering dispute between the involved parties escalated into an early morning assault. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV Ulhasnagar) Sachin Gore confirmed that two victims were injured in the assault and subsequently received medical treatment.

An FIR has been filed at the Vitthalwadi police station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Initial investigations suggest that this was a retaliatory attack linked to a long-standing rivalry, with further probing into the incident underway, according to official reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

