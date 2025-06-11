Left Menu

Court Denies Businessman's Extensive Travel Request Amid Ongoing Trial

A special court rejected businessman Pareen Sanghvi's request to travel abroad due to concerns it would prolong his trial for serious economic offenses. Though travel is part of personal liberty, it isn't absolute for accused individuals. The application lacked specific travel plans, leading to its dismissal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:23 IST
Court Denies Businessman's Extensive Travel Request Amid Ongoing Trial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The special court handling CBI cases has refused a request from businessman Pareen Sanghvi, accused of severe economic offenses, to travel extensively. This decision, issued by Judge B Y Phad on June 10, emphasized the non-absolute nature of the right to travel during criminal trials.

Citing a recent Bombay High Court ruling, the special court remarked that personal liberty's inclusion of international travel isn't unconditional, especially when the accused is involved in a criminal case. Sanghvi, currently on bail, sought to visit multiple countries for business inspections.

The court highlighted inadequacies in the plea, such as unspecified travel dates and business details, and prosecutor concerns of potential trial evasion. Judge Phad noted the complexities of extraditing an accused from multiple countries, reinforcing the decision to reject the extensive travel application.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025