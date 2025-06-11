Court Denies Businessman's Extensive Travel Request Amid Ongoing Trial

The special court handling CBI cases has refused a request from businessman Pareen Sanghvi, accused of severe economic offenses, to travel extensively. This decision, issued by Judge B Y Phad on June 10, emphasized the non-absolute nature of the right to travel during criminal trials.

Citing a recent Bombay High Court ruling, the special court remarked that personal liberty's inclusion of international travel isn't unconditional, especially when the accused is involved in a criminal case. Sanghvi, currently on bail, sought to visit multiple countries for business inspections.

The court highlighted inadequacies in the plea, such as unspecified travel dates and business details, and prosecutor concerns of potential trial evasion. Judge Phad noted the complexities of extraditing an accused from multiple countries, reinforcing the decision to reject the extensive travel application.