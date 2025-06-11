Left Menu

Honeymoon Tragedy: Business Tycoon's Wife Arrested for Husband's Murder in Meghalaya

Sonam Raghuvanshi, with four accomplices, is accused of killing her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. She and her aides have been apprehended and were presented in a Shillong court. The special investigation team will seek custody to reconstruct the crime scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:31 IST
Honeymoon Tragedy: Business Tycoon's Wife Arrested for Husband's Murder in Meghalaya
  • Country:
  • India

Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with four others, faced a Shillong court on Wednesday, accused in the murder of her businessman husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon. The couple had gone missing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23, with Raja's body later found in a gorge on June 2.

Authorities arrested the 24-year-old wife from Uttar Pradesh and her accomplices from Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer revealed. They were brought to the northeastern state on a transit remand earlier this week, with Sonam arriving late Tuesday and her aides on Wednesday.

The special investigation team plans to reconstruct the crime scene in Sohra and has obtained six-day police custody for the Indore suspects and three days for the one apprehended from Ghazipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025