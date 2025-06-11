Honeymoon Tragedy: Business Tycoon's Wife Arrested for Husband's Murder in Meghalaya

Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with four others, faced a Shillong court on Wednesday, accused in the murder of her businessman husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon. The couple had gone missing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23, with Raja's body later found in a gorge on June 2.

Authorities arrested the 24-year-old wife from Uttar Pradesh and her accomplices from Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer revealed. They were brought to the northeastern state on a transit remand earlier this week, with Sonam arriving late Tuesday and her aides on Wednesday.

The special investigation team plans to reconstruct the crime scene in Sohra and has obtained six-day police custody for the Indore suspects and three days for the one apprehended from Ghazipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)