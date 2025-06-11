Urgent Hunt for Suspect in Heinous Assault of Young Girl

A tragic and horrifying incident unfolded in Ghatampur, where a 6-year-old girl was brutally raped and assaulted by a neighbor on Tuesday afternoon. As of Wednesday, police continue to search for the suspect, Kallu, aged 26, who remains at large.

The victim had innocently gone to a nearby grocery store around 4 PM when Kallu allegedly lured her with promises of chocolate and attacked her in a secluded area. As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary, after assaulting the child, Kallu filled her mouth with leaves and soil to silence her cries, then violently struck her with a brick, leaving her unconscious.

The girl's mother, noticing her delay, found her severely injured and rushed her to the Community Health Centre before being transferred to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital via a green corridor. An FIR has been lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. To expedite Kallu's surrender, local police have detained his relatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)