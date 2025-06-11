Left Menu

Urgent Hunt for Suspect in Heinous Assault of Young Girl

A 6-year-old girl was brutally assaulted and raped by a neighbor in Ghatampur. The accused, Kallu, remains at large as police detain his family to pressurize his surrender. The girl is hospitalized with serious injuries under the POCSO Act case filed by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:47 IST
A tragic and horrifying incident unfolded in Ghatampur, where a 6-year-old girl was brutally raped and assaulted by a neighbor on Tuesday afternoon. As of Wednesday, police continue to search for the suspect, Kallu, aged 26, who remains at large.

The victim had innocently gone to a nearby grocery store around 4 PM when Kallu allegedly lured her with promises of chocolate and attacked her in a secluded area. As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary, after assaulting the child, Kallu filled her mouth with leaves and soil to silence her cries, then violently struck her with a brick, leaving her unconscious.

The girl's mother, noticing her delay, found her severely injured and rushed her to the Community Health Centre before being transferred to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital via a green corridor. An FIR has been lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. To expedite Kallu's surrender, local police have detained his relatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

