Historic Swearing-in: Karnataka Welcomes Judge Perugu Sree Sudha

Karnataka Governor administered the oath to Perugu Sree Sudha as a High Court judge, with key officials in attendance. The Supreme Court's collegium recommended the transfer of seven judges, including Sree Sudha to Karnataka, highlighting its strategic judicial reshuffle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka witnessed a significant judicial appointment as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath to Perugu Sree Sudha, who was sworn in as a judge of the Karnataka High Court. The ceremony, held at Raj Bhavan, was attended by prominent figures including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwara Rao.

This appointment follows a major reshuffle proposed by the Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna. In meetings conducted in April, the collegium recommended the transfer of seven judges, four from Karnataka, as part of a strategic judicial realignment.

Among the notable transfers, Justice Kumbhajadala Manmadha Rao from the Andhra Pradesh High Court was also assigned to Karnataka, while Telangana High Court judges were moved to other postings, reflecting a significant shift in the judicial landscape.

