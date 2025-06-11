Tragic Hit-and-Run: A Family Mourns Their Sole Breadwinner

A 23-year-old chef named Vikas was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident while walking his broken motorcycle near Subhash Nagar Metro Station, according to police reports.

The incident occurred on May 16 at 1.40 am in west Delhi, and it was confirmed that Vikas died from his injuries on May 19 after being transferred to Safdarjung Hospital.

With no eyewitnesses, police relied heavily on CCTV footage to track down the suspect. The perpetrator, identified as 37-year-old Manish Kumar from Naraina village, was arrested, and his vehicle impounded. Vikas, the family's sole breadwinner, leaves behind struggling siblings and parents in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)