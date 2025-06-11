Tragic Hit-and-Run: A Family Mourns Their Sole Breadwinner
A 23-year-old chef, Vikas, was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Subhash Nagar Metro Station. Vikas was the sole breadwinner for his family, leaving behind three siblings and jobless parents. Police arrested the driver, Manish Kumar, using CCTV footage. The family is struggling both emotionally and financially.
- Country:
- India
A 23-year-old chef named Vikas was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident while walking his broken motorcycle near Subhash Nagar Metro Station, according to police reports.
The incident occurred on May 16 at 1.40 am in west Delhi, and it was confirmed that Vikas died from his injuries on May 19 after being transferred to Safdarjung Hospital.
With no eyewitnesses, police relied heavily on CCTV footage to track down the suspect. The perpetrator, identified as 37-year-old Manish Kumar from Naraina village, was arrested, and his vehicle impounded. Vikas, the family's sole breadwinner, leaves behind struggling siblings and parents in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka High Court Orders Police Investigation into ISRO Job Scam
Family Tragedy: Forester's Death Unveils Dark Secrets
Delhi Court Denies Bail in Chilling Family Tragedy
Family Tragedy in Nagpur: Son Arrested for Mother's Death
Delhi Youth Granted Bail in Attempted Murder Case: CCTV Footage Key in Court Decision