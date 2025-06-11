Shocking Honeymoon Tragedy: Wife and Aides in Police Custody

In a shocking turn of events, a court in Shillong has ordered eight-day police custody for Sonam Raghuvanshi, alleged to have murdered her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon. Her four accomplices are also in custody, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The East Khasi Hills district's Special Investigation Team had requested a 10-day remand to reconstruct the crime scene but was granted eight days. Sonam was arrested in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and her aides were caught in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife disappeared on May 23 in the Sohra area of Meghalaya. His body was discovered in a gorge a week later on June 2. The investigation continues to unravel this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)