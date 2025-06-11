Left Menu

Hope Amidst Crisis: Colombian Senator's Fight for Peace

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe is critically injured after being shot in Bogota but is showing signs of improvement. A potential presidential candidate from the right-wing Democratic Center party, Uribe is a vocal critic of President Petro's security strategy. His shooting has reignited tensions in the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:52 IST
Hope Amidst Crisis: Colombian Senator's Fight for Peace

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe is in critical condition after being shot during a campaign event in Bogota. However, the hospital reports signs of neurological improvement, offering hope amid adversity. The 39-year-old opposition leader's shooting has reignited memories of past violence in the nation.

The attack, compounded by recent bombings in the southwest, has stirred distress among Colombians, reminiscent of decades of conflict involving guerrillas and drug traffickers. President Gustavo Petro, who faces criticism from Uribe regarding his peace strategies, has vowed to restore harmony in the nation.

Uribe's wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, appealed for peace, warning of the high cost of the ongoing conflict. She emphasized Uribe's dedication to unity and healing, adding a poignant call for tranquility amid chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025