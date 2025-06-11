Delhi High Court Updates Record Summoning Protocol
The Delhi High Court has revised the procedure for district courts summoning records from superior courts. Instead of summons, a formal letter of request must now be used. This update, originating from the Rules Committee's recommendations, is effective immediately and aims to streamline the process.
The Delhi High Court has made significant changes to how records are summoned by district courts. A recent notice mandates that instead of a summons, a request letter must be used to obtain records from superior courts.
Dated June 2, this directive has been circulated by the high court's chief justice to principal district and sessions judges. It stems from the recommendations of the Rules Committee.
This new practice direction is effective immediately, and a format for the 'letter of request' is provided to ensure compliance across all district courts.
