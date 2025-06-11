Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Lives Lost Off Djiboutian Coast

The UN migration agency has reported a grim incident off the Djiboutian coast, where eight migrants have died and 22 others are missing after being forced off a boat by smugglers. The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) stated these individuals were part of a group of 150, who were compelled to disembark and swim to shore.

Found in the desert by IOM patrol teams, the migrants were taken to a response center for assistance. Efforts by the IOM and Djiboutian authorities are ongoing to search and rescue the missing individuals. IOM Regional Director Celestine Frantz condemned the incident, highlighting the reckless disregard for human life exhibited by the smugglers.

This tragic event underscores the dangerous journey faced by countless migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia, who, driven by the hope of better opportunities, undertake perilous routes towards Europe, often falling victim to ruthless smugglers. Yemen remains a central passage for many East and Horn of Africa migrants aiming for Gulf countries.

