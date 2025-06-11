UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

The United Nations Human Rights Office is experiencing a severe financial crisis, with a projected shortfall of $60 million this year, according to its head, Volker Turk. As of now, the Office has received $179 million of its planned $246 million budget, leaving a $67 million gap.

The funding cuts have prompted efforts to relocate staff to regional offices in Vienna, Beirut, and Panama City, aiming to reduce costs and ensure staff are closer to affected regions. Turk has urged global political leaders to recognize the situation and provide support, both strategically and financially.

The Human Rights Council's upcoming 59th session faces its own budgetary challenges, necessitating savings of 250,000 Swiss francs and a reduction in meeting duration. As the demand for diplomacy remains, Ambassador Jurg Lauber expressed concerns over the need for further budget cuts while emphasizing the importance of face-to-face discussions in Geneva.

(With inputs from agencies.)