KCR on Trial: Kaleshwaram Irrigation Controversy Unfolds
BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao appeared before a judicial commission to discuss alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. He defended the project's necessity, while other political figures stress that legal procedures will follow. This controversial project has been central to recent political tensions in Telangana.
- Country:
- India
BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao, known as KCR, gave testimony before a judicial commission on Wednesday regarding the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. This initiative took place during the prior BRS administration, with Rao defending its need for water supply improvements.
Rao's deposition, lasting about 50 minutes, was conducted individually in the presence of commission staff. Concurrently, State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy affirmed that the law would execute its standard procedures following the commission's report, spearheaded by retired Supreme Court judge P C Ghose.
The Kaleshwaram project's efficacy and expense have sparked heated debate, especially considering recent assessments labeling it as a potential national disaster. Despite political conflict, KCR's camp remains optimistic about vindication, emphasizing Telangana's agricultural success story under Rao's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
