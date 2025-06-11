Tension Erupts in Ballymena: Violence and Fear Amid Rioting
The Northern Irish town of Ballymena faces heightened unrest following rioting sparked by allegations of a sexual assault. Police have been attacked, properties damaged, and communities are living in fear as violence spreads. Authorities condemn the actions, calling for calm and justice for those responsible.
The Northern Irish town of Ballymena finds itself in the grip of chaos following consecutive nights of rioting. Police have reported that 32 officers have been injured as protests and anger over an alleged sexual assault escalated into violent disorder.
The violence has not been contained to Ballymena alone, with unrest spreading to Belfast and other towns in Northern Ireland. Ryan Henderson of PSNI expressed concern about the potential for further trouble, emphasizing the genuine fear permeating local communities.
As anger mounts, calls for calm are echoed by both the British and Irish governments. Northern Ireland Minister Hilary Benn labeled the attacks as disgraceful, urging a cessation to the violence and promising justice for those responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ballymena
- rioting
- Northern Ireland
- PSNI
- violence
- sexual assault
- protests
- police
- government
- justice
ALSO READ
Manipur's Political Turmoil: Governor Under Fire Amid Protests
Dowry Violence: Woman Alleges Repeated Assault by Husband
Violence Without Recession: How Crime Reallocates Labor in Mexico’s Economy
Eminent Muslims Urge Action on Aligarh Mob Violence
Crisis Talks: Former Manipur CM Meets Governor Amid Ethnic Violence