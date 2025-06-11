Tension Erupts in Ballymena: Violence and Fear Amid Rioting

The Northern Irish town of Ballymena finds itself in the grip of chaos following consecutive nights of rioting. Police have reported that 32 officers have been injured as protests and anger over an alleged sexual assault escalated into violent disorder.

The violence has not been contained to Ballymena alone, with unrest spreading to Belfast and other towns in Northern Ireland. Ryan Henderson of PSNI expressed concern about the potential for further trouble, emphasizing the genuine fear permeating local communities.

As anger mounts, calls for calm are echoed by both the British and Irish governments. Northern Ireland Minister Hilary Benn labeled the attacks as disgraceful, urging a cessation to the violence and promising justice for those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)