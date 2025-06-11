Left Menu

Case Solved: Unraveling the Seraikela-Kharswan Beheading Mystery

Four individuals, including a teenager, were arrested for the beheading of a 60-year-old woman in Seraikela-Kharswan district. The altercation arose over catching fish from a waterbody. The suspects attempted to mislead authorities by dumping the woman's head away from the crime scene.

Updated: 11-06-2025 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have reportedly solved the beheading case of a 60-year-old woman in the Seraikela-Kharswan district. Four individuals, one of whom is a teenager, have been apprehended, an officer revealed this Wednesday.

The incident occurred following a dispute over fishing rights in a local waterbody, which escalated into violence, leading to the woman's death. To delay police investigations, the suspects severed her head and disposed of it two kilometers from the crime scene.

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat detailed the investigation that led to the arrests. Utilizing local intel and technical evidence, police recovered the head and the weapon used in the crime, bringing clarity to this brutal event.

