Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amid Controversial U.N. Conference

The U.S. government is advising nations to avoid a U.N. conference on a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. A U.S. cable warns that attending could harm relations with the U.S. France and Saudi Arabia are hosting the conference, which the U.S. views as counterproductive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:31 IST
The U.S. administration, under President Donald Trump, is actively discouraging global governments from participating in an upcoming United Nations conference regarding a potential two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, according to a U.S. diplomatic cable obtained by Reuters. The cable, sent on Tuesday, cautions that nations endorsing 'anti-Israel actions' post-conference may face diplomatic repercussions from Washington.

This move starkly conflicts with the diplomacy of allies France and Saudi Arabia, who are co-hosting the event in New York next week, aiming to outline a pathway for a Palestinian state while fortifying Israel's security. The cable states, "We are urging governments not to participate in the conference, which we view as counterproductive to ongoing, lifesaving efforts to end the war in Gaza and free hostages."

Despite France's intention to recognize a Palestinian state, U.S. officials steadfastly oppose any unilateral recognition. Meanwhile, Britain and Canada, both aligning with the U.S. in the G7, have placed sanctions on Israeli ministers to pressure Israel's Prime Minister. Israel has criticized the conference, saying it emboldens Hamas following the recent attack that initiated the Gaza war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

