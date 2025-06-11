Delhi Shootout: Kala Jatheri Gang Member Nabbed

In the early hours of Wednesday, Suhail alias Jaggi, a known member of the Kala Jatheri gang, was arrested in Delhi's Najafgarh after a brief exchange of gunfire with authorities. An official disclosed the details of the encounter.

Suhail, aged 21, has been evading capture for his alleged involvement in multiple criminal cases, including land grabbing and shootings. During the altercation, he sustained injuries and was found in possession of a pistol and a motorcycle. These findings were confirmed by law enforcement officers on site.

The operation orchestrated by the Special Cell was based on intelligence indicating Suhail's plans to meet an associate. Despite being signaled to stop by the police, Suhail chose to engage in a gunfight, which led to his capture. Further investigations aim to unearth connections to other gang affiliates.

(With inputs from agencies.)