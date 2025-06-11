Left Menu

Delhi Shootout: Kala Jatheri Gang Member Nabbed

A member of the Kala Jatheri gang, Suhail alias Jaggi, was arrested in Delhi's Najafgarh after a shootout with police. Wanted for land grabbing and firing, Suhail was injured, and weapons were seized. Investigation continues to apprehend other gang members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:59 IST
Delhi Shootout: Kala Jatheri Gang Member Nabbed
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Wednesday, Suhail alias Jaggi, a known member of the Kala Jatheri gang, was arrested in Delhi's Najafgarh after a brief exchange of gunfire with authorities. An official disclosed the details of the encounter.

Suhail, aged 21, has been evading capture for his alleged involvement in multiple criminal cases, including land grabbing and shootings. During the altercation, he sustained injuries and was found in possession of a pistol and a motorcycle. These findings were confirmed by law enforcement officers on site.

The operation orchestrated by the Special Cell was based on intelligence indicating Suhail's plans to meet an associate. Despite being signaled to stop by the police, Suhail chose to engage in a gunfight, which led to his capture. Further investigations aim to unearth connections to other gang affiliates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025