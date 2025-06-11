Strategic Meeting to Bolster Offshore Security in India

Indian Coast Guard Director General Paramesh Sivamani is scheduled to chair a critical meeting on Thursday. This assembly is designed to bolster joint response strategies and evaluate the security readiness of India's offshore installations.

The announcement was made by the Indian Coast Guard via a social media post on X. The post detailed the 137th Offshore Security Coordination Committee Meeting to be held in New Delhi on June 12, 2025. This pivotal gathering is anticipated to enhance the nation's maritime security framework.

Present at the meeting will be representatives from the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, various ministries, and other stakeholders, all aiming to strengthen offshore security.

(With inputs from agencies.)