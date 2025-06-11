Left Menu

Strategic Meeting to Bolster Offshore Security in India

Indian Coast Guard Director General Paramesh Sivamani is set to lead a crucial meeting focusing on enhancing joint response strategies and evaluating the security preparedness of India’s offshore installations. Key stakeholders, including the Indian Navy and other ministries, will collaborate during this strategic session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:07 IST
Strategic Meeting to Bolster Offshore Security in India
meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Coast Guard Director General Paramesh Sivamani is scheduled to chair a critical meeting on Thursday. This assembly is designed to bolster joint response strategies and evaluate the security readiness of India's offshore installations.

The announcement was made by the Indian Coast Guard via a social media post on X. The post detailed the 137th Offshore Security Coordination Committee Meeting to be held in New Delhi on June 12, 2025. This pivotal gathering is anticipated to enhance the nation's maritime security framework.

Present at the meeting will be representatives from the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, various ministries, and other stakeholders, all aiming to strengthen offshore security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025