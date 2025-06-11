Shocking Axe Attack Leaves Man Dead in Bhadohi Village

In a shocking incident in Inar village of Bhadohi district, a man was killed by an alleged 'mentally unstable' youth wielding an axe. The victim, Ghulam Ali, aged 35, was attacked while working at his shop.

The suspect, Raj Kumar Vishwakarma, also known as Nandi and aged 22, attacked Ali at his shop in the Koirauna region, as confirmed by Abhimanyu Manglik, the superintendent of police. Despite being swiftly taken to a hospital, Ali was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The community was quick to react, detaining Vishwakarma, who was seen roaming the village with the weapon. An FIR was promptly registered following a complaint from the victim's brother. Authorities have deployed additional police forces to maintain peace, given the incident's inter-community tensions. An investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)