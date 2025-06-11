US Embassy Shake-Up: Departure Orders and Pentagon Readiness
The US State Department is set to order the departure of nonessential personnel from the embassy in Baghdad due to potential unrest. Limited staffing already exists, and similar orders are made for Bahrain and Kuwait. The Pentagon is ready to assist with any necessary evacuations, officials report anonymously.
Amid fears of regional unrest, the US State Department is set to issue departure orders for nonessential personnel from the US Embassy in Baghdad.
Although the embassy already operates with limited staff, officials stated that the order will additionally affect US diplomatic posts in Bahrain and Kuwait, allowing personnel and family members the option to leave.
The Pentagon has announced its readiness to support these measures by providing evacuation if necessary, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.
