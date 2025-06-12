Left Menu

Vucic's Delicate Balancing Act in Odesa: Serbia's Foreign Policy Dilemma

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic attended the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe Summit in Odesa, signaling a complex foreign policy stance. Vucic did not sign a joint declaration, aiming to maintain ties with both Ukraine and Russia. Serbia seeks EU membership while relying on Russian energy and facing pressure from both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 00:04 IST
Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic made a landmark journey to the Ukrainian port city of Odesa for a regional summit on Wednesday. This visit marked the first time the Moscow-leaning leader has set foot in Ukraine during his decade-plus in power. Vucic attended the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe Summit, amidst a turbulent backdrop of recent Russian missile and drone strikes.

During the summit, Vucic, who met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the past, offered Serbia's support in rebuilding Ukraine's devastated regions. However, he abstained from signing a joint declaration to maintain equilibrium in Serbia's relationships with both Kyiv and Moscow. The declaration called for intensified international support for Ukraine and discouraged assistance to Russia.

Vucic emphasized Serbia's delicate diplomatic approach, highlighting the strategic importance of protecting Serbian interests while engaging with both Russian and Ukrainian issues. Despite criticism from Moscow over alleged weapons sales to Ukraine, Serbia remains firmly committed to its military neutrality and its ambitions for EU membership.

